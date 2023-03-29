Home States Andhra Pradesh

Granite mining: Andhra Pradesh High Court serves notices on minister

All the respondents were asked to file a detailed counter and till then ordered status quo with respect to mining operations at the said land.

Published: 29th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court served notices on Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Veerasiva Granites Managing Director Veerapratap Reddy, and also the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary (Mines) and the Principal Secretary (Revenue) with respect to a petition filed challenging the sanction of permission for mining activity in assigned lands at Murikapudi in Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district.

All the respondents were asked to file a detailed counter and till then ordered status quo with respect to mining operations at the said land. The court gave this order with respect to petitions filed against the NOC given for granite mining on 21 acres of assigned land in the village. The matter was posted to April 10.

The court also served notices to MLC M Arun Kumar, Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao and mining officials with respect to another petition filed complaining about the illegal mining carried out in various villages in the Nandigama Assembly segment, alleging the role of the MLA and MLC in it.

Andhra Pradesh High Court
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
