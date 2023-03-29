Historian identifies inscription of Hoysalas at Hemavati in AP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Historian and researcher Maina Swamy identified a gift inscription of the Hoysalas belonging to the Nolamba Pallava kingdom at Malleswara Swamy temple in Henjeru (Hemavati), the ancient capital of Nolamba Pallavas, on Tuesday.

“The inscription is about the donations made to the temple of Nolambeswara Swamy in Hemavati by Hoysala King Veera Ballala II (1173-1220). Salivahana era 1127 Krodhana nama year, Phalguna month, Amavasya Sunday: On the solar eclipse. As per the English date of March 12, 1206, AD,” Maina Swamy told TNIE.

The researcher said he found the inscription pillar that was standing in the way of the temple of Malleswara Swamy in Hemavati. He further informed that there are no records of the Hemavati-Hoysala inscription in South Indian Inscriptions Volume 9.

“Many inscriptions related to the Nolamba Pallavas and two inscriptions belonging to the Cholas were found in Hemavati in the past. But no inscription has been found so far regarding the Hoysala kings in the region. And this is the first inscription related to Veera Bhallala II of Hoysala kingdom found in the region,” he said.

He explained that after conquering Nolamba Wadi by the Chola kings, the Nolambas served as vassals to the Chalukyas. After that Nolamba Wadi was merged into the Hoysala kingdom. Nolamba Wadi - 32,000, Ganga Wadi - 96,000 and Kampili are recorded as the centres of the Dwara Samudram kingdom.

On the occasion, Maina Swamy appealed to the Archaeological Department of India to print a guide or index of the inscriptions in Hemavati and provide them to visitors. The printed guides on inscriptions will be useful for visitors to know the contents of the inscriptions, which are around 20 in Hemavati, Siddeshwara and Nolambeswara temples.

