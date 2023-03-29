Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will continue to serve YSRC till my last breath:  Kovur MLA

Prasanna Kumar Reddy also reiterated that his son will also continue in the YSRC in the future.

Published: 29th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy

Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy informed that he will continue in the YSR Congress party till his last breath and denied the speculation that he is going to shift his loyalties to another party soon.

“Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been playing mind games and trying to create political uncertainty in Nellore district,” he alleged. 

Interacting with mediapersons at Kovur on Tuesday, the legislator said he is also ready to support any other candidate if announced by the YSRC leadership for the next general elections from the same constituency. 

“Some people are trying to defame me and creating rumours against me on social media. My father Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy was a six-time MLA and served as a minister in NT Rama Rao’s cabinet,” recalled Prasanna Kumar Reddy. Prasanna Kumar Reddy also reiterated that his son will also continue in the YSRC in the future.

