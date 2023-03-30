Man attacks cop, ransacks police station, bus in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed at Pathikonda town in Kurnool district for a brief time as a 40-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unwell, attacked people on the road, ransacked a police station, an APSRTC bus and a couple of cars on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Vannuru Saheb, a farmer and native of Hosuru village in Pathikonda Mandal. Dressed in white clothes, he reportedly attacked a police constable as well.

After a tense one hour, police with the help of local people nabbed him and shifted him to a hospital in Guntur for treatment. It has been learnt that Vannuru has been suffering from psychological issues since childhood. He married twice, but his wives had left him.

