Man attacks cop, ransacks police station, bus in Andhra Pradesh

The man was identified as Vannuru Saheb, a farmer and native of Hosuru village in Pathikonda mandal. Dressed in white clothes, he  reportedly attacked a police constable as well.

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed at Pathikonda town in Kurnool district for a brief time as a 40-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unwell, attacked people on the road, ransacked a police station, an APSRTC bus and a couple of cars on Wednesday. 

The man was identified as Vannuru Saheb, a farmer and native of Hosuru village in Pathikonda Mandal. Dressed in white clothes, he reportedly attacked a police constable as well.  

After a tense one hour, police with the help of local people nabbed him and shifted him to a hospital in Guntur for treatment.  It has been learnt that Vannuru has been suffering from psychological issues since childhood. He married twice, but his wives had left him.

