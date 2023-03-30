Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speak out on reasons for usurping power: Nani

Nani said Naidu does not have the confidence to go to elections alone and added that he is claiming that the party’s morale is on a high, which is totally false.

Published: 30th March 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao

Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sang peans to the party founder NT Rama Rao on the occasion of the 41st Formation Day, the YSRC demanded that Naidu speak out as to why he had backstabbed his father-in-law.

Lashing out at Naidu for using NTR’s words for his political gains, former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said while NTR started the party to serve the poor, Naidu has been encouraging capitalists. “Naidu had sold away tickets and made the party as a commercial establishment,’’ Nani alleged.

He asked why Naidu had dislodged NTR as the Chief Minister and also suspended him from the party. “Why did you snatch away the CM post from NTR, his party and the trusts he started? Naidu does not have an answer to this question,’’ Nani observed.

The former minister said Naidu had done away with the Rs 2 a kg rice scheme, which was introduced by NTR. “The party established by NTR to serve the people has now turned into a commercial establishment, selling MP, MLA and MLC tickets,’’ he alleged.

Nani said Naidu does not have the confidence to go to elections alone and added that he is claiming that the party’s morale is on a high, which is false.

“Of the five times, he went to general elections, he won only once in the unified Andhra Pradesh and once after the State was divided. In 1999, it was because of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the TDP came to power,’’ he said and added that Naidu lost the majority of the MP seats six of the seven times he contested,’’ he pointed out.

Nani further said Naidu was caught red-handed while ‘purchasing’ MLAs in the vote-for-note scam. “You have tried to split the YSRC by encouraging defection of its MLAs, but the people of the State have taught you a lesson by defeating you in the elections,’’ Nani remarked.

Meanwhile, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh alleged that Naidu was trying to politicise the murder of Atchanna, a Dalit of Kadapa, even when the police arrested the accused in the case. “He was murdered due to some disputes at the workplace. But, Naidu is trying to portray it as an attack on Dalits,’’ Suresh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu NT Rama Rao Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp