Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Andhra Pradesh

The case was comprehensively investigated by the police under the then Pamidi CI Lakshman and a chargesheet were filed in the magistrate. 

Published: 30th March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Gooty VI Additional District Magistrate sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment and six months sentence for two more convicts besides imposing Rs 1,000 fine on all four and two other convicts.

The Gooty magistrate judge Kabarthi pronounced the judgment convicting the six in a faction murder of a man identified as Bhaskar Reddy in 2015 at Kistapadu village in Peddavadaguru Mandal on Wednesday.

The Magistrate convicted Guru Prasad and Gurram Srinivasulu of life imprisonment and awarded six months sentence to Gurram Sudhakar and Gurram Seshachalapati while imposing Rs 1,000 fine on two other convicts in connection with a case 31/2015 registered against them under sections 147,148, 324,302, 120(B) r/w 149 IPC at Peddavadaguru police station for the murder.

The case was comprehensively investigated by the police under the then Pamidi CI Lakshman and a chargesheet were filed in the magistrate. 

On the occasion, Anantapur SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli appreciated Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya, Peddavadaguru SI Rajasekhar Reddy who ensured that the witnesses and the accused in the case were produced in front of the magistrate and ensured legal prosecution against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
two murder convicts life imprisonment and six months sentence
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp