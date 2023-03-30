Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Gooty VI Additional District Magistrate sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment and six months sentence for two more convicts besides imposing Rs 1,000 fine on all four and two other convicts.

The Gooty magistrate judge Kabarthi pronounced the judgment convicting the six in a faction murder of a man identified as Bhaskar Reddy in 2015 at Kistapadu village in Peddavadaguru Mandal on Wednesday.

The Magistrate convicted Guru Prasad and Gurram Srinivasulu of life imprisonment and awarded six months sentence to Gurram Sudhakar and Gurram Seshachalapati while imposing Rs 1,000 fine on two other convicts in connection with a case 31/2015 registered against them under sections 147,148, 324,302, 120(B) r/w 149 IPC at Peddavadaguru police station for the murder.

The case was comprehensively investigated by the police under the then Pamidi CI Lakshman and a chargesheet were filed in the magistrate.

On the occasion, Anantapur SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli appreciated Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya, Peddavadaguru SI Rajasekhar Reddy who ensured that the witnesses and the accused in the case were produced in front of the magistrate and ensured legal prosecution against them.

