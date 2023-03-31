Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to hold key YSRC meeting on April 3

Party prez to review progress of Gadapa Gadapaku in wake of defeat in MLC polls under Graduates & MLA quota

Published: 31st March 2023 07:56 AM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to hold a key meeting with party leaders, including regional coordinators, MLAs, MLCs and others, on April 3. 

Jagan is likely to review the performance of his legislators regarding the progress of the Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the party candidates’ recent defeat in the elections to MLC seats under the Graduates’ and MLA quota. It may be noted that the party president has been reviewing the performance of MLAs regularly through various surveys. Jagan is also observing the leaders’ participation in Gadapa Gadapaku, an outreach programme where the legislators meet the masses and tell them about the YSRC government’s welfare programmes. 

In some of the earlier meetings, Jagan had reportedly revealed the names of the MLAs who were lagging in reaching the targets. He had reportedly even warned to replace them if they did not mend their ways. 

According to sources, the open revelation that non-performing legislators won’t be given tickets has not gone down well with the MLAs, resulting in their public rebellion. 

“This would help the party to look for new faces in those segments,” sources added. It may be recalled that the ruling YSRC has suspended four of its MLAs—Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (all from Nellore) and Undavalli Sreedevi (Tadikonda in Guntur)—from the party for voting against its MLC candidate. 

The move is being seen as a strong signal sent by Jagan to make it clear that any dissidence or anti-party activity would be dealt with severely and no one would be spared if he or she crosses the line.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister would also be guiding the party MLAs in improving their graph and taking to the people the good work of the government. The role of party-appointed ‘Gruhasaradhulu’ would also be discussed during the meeting, sources said.

Cabinet rejig soon?

The meeting might also shed light on the proposed Cabinet rejig that is likely to take place in the coming days. As per reports, the party leadership is considering bringing back some of the former ministers into the Cabinet to suit the caste equations

