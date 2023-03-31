Home States Andhra Pradesh

Duronto Exp rams abandoned vehicle near Bhimadolu railway station in AP

According to Eluru railway police SI Narasimha Rao, the driver drove towards the level crossing and tried to break open the barrier by repeatedly hitting it.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Duronto Express accident

Tata Ace vehicle rammed by Visakhapatnam-bound Duronto Express.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A major accident was averted even as Visakhapatnam-bound Duronto Express met with an accident near Bhimadolu railway station in Eluru district in the early hours of Thursday. 

The express train, coming from Secunderabad, hit a Tata Ace vehicle on the tracks. While the vehicle was mangled completely and the engine of the train was damaged partially, no casualties were reported in the accident. The incident was reported when the train was near Bhimadolu railway station between Rajamahendravaram & Vijayawada sections. It is suspected that the vehicle was abandoned by offenders, who had fled the spot after noticing police officials. 

According to Eluru railway police SI Narasimha Rao, the driver drove towards the level crossing and tried to break open the barrier by repeatedly hitting it. “As the gates were closed from both sides ahead of the arrival of the train, the vehicle got stuck on the railway tracks.

The occupants got down from the vehicle and fled from the spot before the train hit the four-wheeler,” he said. The accident occurred at around 2.15 am on Thursday. On receiving this information, the railway officials from Vijayawada rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the accident.

Several trains halted, 20 long distance services delayed

A new engine was brought and the Durunto express left Bhimadole railway station at around 8 am. Several passengers got down from the train at Bhimadolu railway station and made their alternative arrangements to reach Vizag. 

Railway Protection Force personnel, who were on the train, seized a mobile phone from the vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the occupants of the vehicle. Eluru railway police are also investigating the case. Meanwhile, around 20 long-distance trains were delayed due to the accident and several trains were halted at Vijayawada, Eluru and  Rajamahendravaram railway stations for some time.

