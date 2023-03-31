Home States Andhra Pradesh

People stay indoors as temperature rises to 40 degrees Celsius in Kurnool, Nandyal

Dr Giddiah further explained that special drives are being conducted to create awareness among the public about the rising temperatures. 

Published: 31st March 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

summer, temperature

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the mercury level rising with each passing day, district officials of both Kurnool and Nandyal are pulling all the stops to ensure people do not fall sick. The temperature in Kurnool and Nandyal districts has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the past week with several places witnessing conditions similar to a heatwave. 

Streets in towns of both districts wear a deserted look as people remained indoors to escape the blazing sun. 

Fear of sunstrokes has gripped the citizen's people in both districts as several towns including, Bandi Atmakur, Nandikotkur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Owk, Kodumuru, Dhone, Adoni and Yammiganur, recorded maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.  

Kurnool district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Rama Giddiah said the officials have appealed to people to avoid going out in the sun. 

“We urge the public to stay indoors between 11 am and 3.30 pm.” Elaborating on ways to beat the heat, the medical officer suggested that people should drink at least six litres of water every day. 

“Medical officers and Anganwadi centres have been asked to be alert and provide immediate treatment to farmers and NREGS workers in case they fall ill due to the heat,” Dr Giddiah explained. On the preventative measures, he said officials are distributing three lahks ORS packets in all villages through health centres and Anganwadi centres. 

“The department is also setting up chalivendram (drinking water stalls) across the district, including in rural areas, to distribute water and buttermilk,” he added. 

Dr Giddiah further explained that special drives are being conducted to create awareness among the public about rising temperatures.  As part of it, pamphlets are being distributed and announcements are being made via FM channels and TV networks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mercury level rising Kurnool Nandyal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp