People stay indoors as temperature rises to 40 degrees Celsius in Kurnool, Nandyal

KURNOOL: With the mercury level rising with each passing day, district officials of both Kurnool and Nandyal are pulling all the stops to ensure people do not fall sick. The temperature in Kurnool and Nandyal districts has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the past week with several places witnessing conditions similar to a heatwave.

Streets in towns of both districts wear a deserted look as people remained indoors to escape the blazing sun.

Fear of sunstrokes has gripped the citizen's people in both districts as several towns including, Bandi Atmakur, Nandikotkur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Owk, Kodumuru, Dhone, Adoni and Yammiganur, recorded maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Kurnool district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Rama Giddiah said the officials have appealed to people to avoid going out in the sun.

“We urge the public to stay indoors between 11 am and 3.30 pm.” Elaborating on ways to beat the heat, the medical officer suggested that people should drink at least six litres of water every day.

“Medical officers and Anganwadi centres have been asked to be alert and provide immediate treatment to farmers and NREGS workers in case they fall ill due to the heat,” Dr Giddiah explained. On the preventative measures, he said officials are distributing three lahks ORS packets in all villages through health centres and Anganwadi centres.

“The department is also setting up chalivendram (drinking water stalls) across the district, including in rural areas, to distribute water and buttermilk,” he added.

Dr Giddiah further explained that special drives are being conducted to create awareness among the public about rising temperatures. As part of it, pamphlets are being distributed and announcements are being made via FM channels and TV networks.

