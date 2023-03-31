Silver worth Rs 75L stolen from Kurnool police station

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Police were left puzzled after they learnt that silver ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash seized two years ago had gone missing from the almirah of Taluka police station in Kurnool. While the incident took place on March 27, it came to light on Thursday.

On January 28, 2021, during vehicular checks at the Panchalingala check post to control the smuggling of liquor from Telangana, police had identified two traders, travelling from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu, in possession of 105 kg silver ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash without proper documents. They seized the jewellery and the car they were travelling in.

Later, the SEB police transferred the case to the police station concerned. After the traders, Sathana Bharathi and Manikandam approached the police on March 27 with court orders for the release of the confiscated items, police opened the almirah only to find that the ornaments were stolen. It may be noted that a lady constable was made in charge of taking care of the jewellery.

Higher officers were immediately alerted, following which district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered a thorough probe and appointed the town DSP as the investigation officer.

It has been reported that four circle inspectors had discharged their duties during the two years and were transferred.

Police suspect the role of staff and subordinate officials in the missing seized items. An enquiry has been ordered and the four CIs were also interrogated.

SP Siddarth Kaushal told TNIE that they have identified the accused police staff and subordinate officials involved in the theft.

“Criminal cases will be booked and departmental action will be taken against the accused personnel. They will be sent to jail soon,” SP Kaushal asserted.

