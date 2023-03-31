Home States Andhra Pradesh

Silver worth Rs 75L stolen from Kurnool police station

SP Siddarth Kaushal told TNIE that they have identified the accused police staff and subordinate officials involved in the theft. 

Published: 31st March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Police were left puzzled after they learnt that silver ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash seized two years ago had gone missing from the almirah of Taluka police station in Kurnool. While the incident took place on March 27,  it came to light on Thursday.

On January 28, 2021, during vehicular checks at the Panchalingala check post to control the smuggling of liquor from Telangana, police had identified two traders, travelling from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu, in possession of 105 kg silver ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash without proper documents. They seized the jewellery and the car they were travelling in. 

Later, the SEB police transferred the case to the police station concerned. After the traders, Sathana Bharathi and  Manikandam approached the police on March 27 with court orders for the release of the confiscated items, police opened the almirah only to find that the ornaments were stolen. It may be noted that a lady constable was made in charge of taking care of the jewellery. 

Higher officers were immediately alerted, following which district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered a thorough probe and appointed the town DSP as the investigation officer. 

It has been reported that four circle inspectors had discharged their duties during the two years and were transferred. 

Police suspect the role of staff and subordinate officials in the missing seized items. An enquiry has been ordered and the four CIs were also interrogated.

SP Siddarth Kaushal told TNIE that they have identified the accused police staff and subordinate officials involved in the theft. 

“Criminal cases will be booked and departmental action will be taken against the accused personnel. They will be sent to jail soon,” SP Kaushal asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool police station
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp