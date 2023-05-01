Bhogapuram airport in AP to handle 6 million people per year

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Initial capacity of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport would be six million passengers per annum and increase in a phased manner to more than 40 million passengers in a year, officials of Vizianagarm district administration said as they released a blueprint of the airport on Sunday.

Stating that the airport would be spread across 2,203.26 acres in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, the officials said phase one of the project would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore. The construction of phase-one is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Bhogapuram International Airport will be a Smart Airport with a focus on environmental sustainability and social development of the region through an inclusive approach.“The airport will also be a new generation, a technology-enabled airport that will provide an enhanced passenger experience,” officials explained.

Elaborating on how the greenfield airport would change the face of North Andhra Pradesh, officials said the project will act as an economic multiplier in the growth of the State. It will accelerate the promotion of tourism in North Andhra and create direct and indirect employment in and around the airport region.

District authorities said as many as 5,000 people would get direct jobs during the construction stage of the airport, while the same would double during the operation phase. Around 80,000 jobs could be created through the supply chain multiplier effect.“The State government will receive substantial revenues from the eleventh year of operations at the airport,” officials said.

The government would also support the development of ancillary activities such as cargo, warehousing, and other economic activities, including commercial property development, in vicinity of the airport.

“The world-class facility is expected to increase connectivity between North Andhra and various parts of the world, resulting in an impetus to the growth of industries and service sector in the region, besides increase in revenue to the exchequer,” officials explained.

Rehabilitation of project displaced

404 families from four villages were accommodated in two new Rehabilitation & Resettlement layouts

Each family was given 240 sq yards and a compensation of Rs 9.5 lakhs for the cost of construction and relocation

Amenities like roads and drains, electricity, drinking water facilities, schools and parks, and cooperative stores have been provided in both layouts

