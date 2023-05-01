Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely in several parts of AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a range of weather conditions recently with rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in several areas. Heavy thunderstorms hit the Gannavaram in the Krishna district and Eluru on Sunday, resulting in good rainfall in several parts of these districts.

The NTR district and Nuzivid also recorded heavy rainfall. Hailstorms were also reported in several areas like West Prakasam, Markapuram to Nallamala and Srisailam in the Nandyal district, while the Anantapur district, along with Sathya Sai saw some rainfall. Heavy downpours were recorded in the East Godavari district, mainly on the Rajahmundry side.

The Rayalaseema districts, including Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Kurnool and Sathya Sai also experienced scattered rainfall, along with other areas such as Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, and Srikakulam.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati Centre has released a weather forecast for May 1, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

Heavy rainfall occurred (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/zQr3L4cX3A — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2023

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds of 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. On May 2, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP.

