It’s a fight between richest AP CM and poor: TDP general secretary

Accusing Jagan of betraying all sections of people, he said apart from increasing the electricity tariff, RTC fare and fuel charges, the government had burdened them with increase in taxes.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the intention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to see poor people in the same condition forever, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said the fight is now between the richest CM and the poor.

Addressing a public meeting at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh alleged that Jagan hatched several conspiracies to obstruct his walkathon.“After understanding the fact that it is impossible to stop me, Jagan is now using his family media houses to defame me by telecasting fake videos,” he alleged.

Accusing Jagan of betraying all sections of people, he said apart from increasing the electricity tariff, RTC fare and fuel charges, the government had burdened them with increase in taxes. Reiterating that he had not uttered any word against SCs, he said YSRC leaders and a section of media were circulating the fake news and challenged that he would quit politics if the video was proved real.

Alleging that Jagan broke the backbone of Backward Classes (BCs), he said except setting up different caste corporations, the YSRC government had failed to allocate any funds to them. Stating that an Act will be enacted to protect the interests of BCs, Lokesh said permanent caste certificates will be issued for BCs after the TDP comes to power in the State in the next elections.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena activists took part in Lokesh’s padayatra. Holding the party flags, the Jana Sena activists welcomed Lokesh.

