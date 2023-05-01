No comment on Naidu-Pawan Kalyan meet: AP State BJP president

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Somu Veerraju made interesting remarks on the meeting between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said meetings between leaders were quite common in politics and he would not comment on the meeting. Besides, he has no information about what transpired between the two leaders.

However, he took exception to asking him about the meeting. It was the two leaders who could clarify in their meeting, he said. Replying to a query, Somu said they should ask Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar about the alliance.

“Naidu who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, has now started showering praises on the PM. I am happy over the change,” he observed.

