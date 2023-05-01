Home States Andhra Pradesh

No comment on Naidu-Pawan Kalyan meet: AP State BJP president

However, he took exception for asking him about the meeting. It was the two leaders who could clarify on their meeting, he said.

Published: 01st May 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Somu Veerraju made interesting remarks on the meeting between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said meetings between leaders were quite common in politics and he would not comment on the meeting. Besides, he has no information about what transpired between the two leaders.

However, he took exception to asking him about the meeting. It was the two leaders who could clarify in their meeting, he said. Replying to a query, Somu said they should ask Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar about the alliance.

“Naidu who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, has now started showering praises on the PM. I am happy over the change,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju N Chandrababu Naidu Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp