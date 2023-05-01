Ongole MLA quits party coordinator post, crisis in Prakasam YSRC in AP

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The internal bickerings in the ruling YSRC have come to the fore once again with the resignation of senior leader and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to the regional coordinator (Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa districts) post.

Balineni has been unhappy ever since he was dropped from the State Cabinet. What came as a shocker to the senior leader was that he was dropped from the Cabinet while Audimulapu Suresh from the Prakasam district was retained during the rejig. The YSRC leadership has to do a lot of persuasions to silence Balineni, who openly criticised his removal from Cabinet.

Added to this, Balineni is said to be unhappy over the humiliation he was allegedly meted out and also the recent protocol issue where he was denied to share the dais with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s visit to Prakasam district to release aid under EBC Nestham. It was only after Jagan’s intervention, he was allowed onto the dais.

According to sources, Balineni has suspected the role of some seniors, who have direct access to the top leadership, behind the protocol issue. With the sudden development, the YSRC rank and file are in a dilemma.

“It is a fact that Balineni, a close relative of Jagan, who has direct access to the Chief Minister to talk about any issue, was dissatisfied over the recent developments. Though we expected a tough decision from him, but we didn’t expect it to happen so soon,’’ a senior party leader told TNIE on Sunday.

The party rank and file are of the view that the YSRC leadership should step in to put an end to the crisis and set things right before it is too late. “Elections are just a few months away and the party cadre should not be left in a state of dilemma,’’ the leader observed.

On the other hand, the opposition TDP is closely observing the political developments that are happening in the ruling YSRC and evolving plans accordingly to exploit the situation to its favour in the next elections.

