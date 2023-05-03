Andhra Pradesh HC to hear farmers’ plea against GO 45 today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hearing on a petition filed by farmers of Amaravati challenging the GO 45 issued by the government transferring 1,134 acres of land from APCRDA to the collectors of Guntur and NTR districts for the purpose of housing for the poor in the capital region, will be taken up on Wednesday.

With Justice Pratapa Venkata Jyothirmayee recusing herself from the case, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra will hear the case along with another judge.

The petitioners’ counsel Sanjay Suraneni wrote a letter to the Chief Justice seeking an urgent hearing of the case as the government is preparing to allot house sites. Taking it into consideration, the court decided to hear the petition.

On Monday, when the hearing commenced, Justice N Jayasurya recused himself from the case. On Tuesday, the Chief Justice, along with Justice Jyothirmayee, took up the hearing. However, the Chief Justice announced that Justice Jyothirmayee recused herself from the case.

