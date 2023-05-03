Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains to lash Andhra Pradesh for 48 hours

Met dept predicts downpour at isolated places over coastal districts and Rayalaseema 

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 06:38 PM

Rain, Vijayawada

Vijayawada recorded a sudden downpour with daytime temperature falling by at least 10 degree Celcius. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More heavy rains have been predicted for the next two days in Andhra Pradesh, which has been experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the past three days. The meteorological department said that heavy rains are likely at isolated places over coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places over all the coastal districts, while wind blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph is expected at isolated places over all the districts of Rayalaseema for the same period. 

Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari, Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts are likely to receive downpours. The highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported at Sulurpeta in Tirupati district, followed by 8 cm in Vizinagaram and 7 cm at Gudur in Tirupati district on Tuesday. 

As per the real-time data from APSDPS (planning department), Tadepalle received the highest rainfall of 7.9 cm followed by Chandarlapadu in the NTR district with 7 cm, Peddakurapadu in Palnadu district with 6.9 cm, and Tallapudi in East Godavari district with 6.4 cm rainfall between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Vijayawada city experienced light to moderate rain intermittently, bringing down mercury levels and giving much-needed respite from the scorching summer sun. 

Similarly, Rajamahendravaram experienced cool showers all through the day. East Godavari on Tuesday received at total of 284 mm of rain.

Farmers in a fix

Meanwhile, the unseasonal rains have damaged both horticulture and agriculture crops. The harvested paddy produce was reportedly drenched at several places, while mango farmers suffered huge losses. At several places in NTR and Eluru district, mangoes fell owing to the strong winds. Farmers of the Kadapa district are a distressed lot as heavy rains flattened the harvested paddy.  According to district agriculture joint director A Nageswara Rao, crops cultivated in 1,526.41 hectares of land across 76 villages of 13 mandals in the district suffered damage. 

Vijayawada recorded a sudden downpour with daytime temperature falling by at least 10 degree Celcius on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

Besides paddy, groundnut, sesame, korra, and corn crops were reportedly damaged due to rains. Banana and onion crops in 66.41 hectares belonging to 137 farmers in CK Dinne, Vempalle, Ontimitta, Kasinanya, and Porumamilla Mandal suffered losses. A report on crop loss has been sent to the State government. 

Similar enumeration was taken up in Kakinada and Konaseema, as several tonnes of paddy kept ready for transportation was left drenched. Kakinada district in-charge collector S Ilakkia visited RBK, a Kajuluru village, on Tuesday.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded the government help the farmers who suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains.  Pawan Kalyan, in a media briefing, said that preliminary reports indicate crop loss in 3 lakh acres. BJP and Left leaders demanded Chief Minister visit the fields instead of conducting the aerial survey.

Complete enumeration of crop damage: CM 

CM YS Jagan directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for extending a helping hand to the farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains. He directed the civil supplies department to procure even rain-drenched paddy and directed the agriculture department to complete the enumeration crop damage. He said along with YSRC Rythu Bharsoa, input subsidy would also be given this month 

