Home States Andhra Pradesh

Release incentives to MSME units: AP Chambers

In a letter addressed to the CM, AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad stated that many industries in the State are still waiting to receive the long-pending incentives.

Published: 04th May 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the State government for considering some of its suggestions in the new Industrial Policy 2023 and declaring the logistics sector an industry, the AP Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has urged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release all the pending incentives to MSMEs.

In a letter addressed to the CM, AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad stated that many industries in the State are still waiting to receive the long-pending incentives. “We understand that incentives of around Rs 200 crore for MSMEs and another 200 crore to large units in the food processing sector are pending for a long time. Additionally, around Rs 1,400 crore to spinning and textile units and Rs 1,000 crore to other MSMEs are due,” he informed.

Recalling that the State government had come to the rescue of industries by releasing incentives to the tune of Rs 1,124 crore in September 2021, he said with regard to current pending incentives, it initially promised to release them by September 2022 and by January 2023 before the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.

The timely release of incentives is crucial for the survival of the MSME sector. If the government releases all the pending incentives, the MSME sector will receive some relief and get back on the path of growth. “As MSMEs are the backbone of the State economy, generating large-scale employment, we request the government to release all the pending incentives at the earliest and help them thrive,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industrial Policy 2023 AP Chambers Jagan Mohan Reddy MSMEs
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp