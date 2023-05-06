Home States Andhra Pradesh

Roadshows conducted abroad to promote Global Tech Summit

The roadshows were organised by the Global Tech Summit-organising committee in partnership with local technology associations and industry stakeholders last month.

Global Tech Summit

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of the Global Tech Summit promotions, a series of roadshows were conducted across Europe, the Middle East, and North America, with over 1,000 people taking part from across the technology ecosystem.

The roadshows were organised by the Global Tech Summit-organising committee in partnership with local technology associations and industry stakeholders last month. They showcased cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, telemedicine, and precision medicine, and explored their potential to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical decision-making, and transform the healthcare industry.

The Global Pharma, MedTech, and Health Tech Summits will be held in association with Andhra Med Tech Zone and the Indian Pharmaceutical Association in September in Visakhapatnam, which will highlight the business opportunities of Vizag and India for the global business and tech community.

So far, the Pharma Tech Summit series, Med Tech Summit series, HealthTech Summit series, AgriTech Summit series, and Digital Health Roadshows were held in several major European cities, including Zurich, Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Chicago in North America, and Dubai in the Middle East.

On May 4 and 5, the “Advanced Technology Application in Medical and Clinical Practice” meeting was held in Zurich, Switzerland, bringing together professionals, researchers, and technology experts to discuss the latest advances in medical technology.

