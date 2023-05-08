Andhra Pradesh govt sets May 31 as target to ready Vidya Kanuka kits for school children

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the academic year 2023-24, the State government is gearing up for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 39.95 lakh students across the State. It has set May 31 as the deadline to keep ready all the elements of the kits that include workbooks, textbooks, three sets of uniforms, bags, shoes and notebooks.

According to authorities, 70.43% of 3,54,61,730 textbooks and workbooks have been printed. As of May 4, a total of 1,67,52,446 books reached the district godowns and mandal stock points. As many as 23.16 lakh books are ready to be dispatched and over 59 lakh are in the process of being printed. Officials said the textbooks and workbooks would be dispatched and be available in the districts by May 14.

In terms of uniforms, 45.65% of the 39,95,992 sets are currently available. As on May 4, of the total, 3,87,393 sets were supplied to the mandal stock points, while 4,66,439 are under transition and 5,02,545 are available with vendors. As many as 21,71,706 sets are yet to be ready. As the current capacity of production is one lakh sets per day, it is expected that all uniforms may be supplied by May 26.

Of the 39,95,992 school bags required, 29.24% of them, which is 1,68,600, are ready. However, as of May 4, not a single bag is available at the mandal stock point.While the total requirement of school notebooks is 2,32,46,064, as many as 7,36,326 are available at stock points. As of now, 38,08,398 notebooks, which is 16.38% of the total requirement, are ready.

