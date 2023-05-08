ANGRAU rice varieties account for 33.15 per cent of country’s output

ANGRAU has also developed the country’s first powdery mildew-resistant black gram variety LBG17 (Krishnayya). The most celebrated groundnut varieties, K6, Narayani and Lepakshi, were also developed by ANGRAU, which occupied the maximum crop acreage not only in the State but also in the country.

ANGRAU has also developed several varieties of other crops, which have benefited farmers at large and maximised their profits. ANGRAU pulses varieties have accounted for 35.62% of the total crop acreage of pulses in the State, said L Prasanthi, Director of Research.