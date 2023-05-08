Government will extend all help to rain-hit ryots: Andhra Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: State ministers have assured the farmers affected by unseasonal rains that the government will stand by them in the time of crisis. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said the farmers, who suffered crop loss, will be adequately compensated and the wet and discoloured paddy will be procured by the government at support price. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is reviewing the situation everyday, has directed officials to ensure that not a single farmer suffers losses and take measures to compensate them adequately for the loss caused by rains,” Nagarjuna said.
Taking stock of the situation in Tanuku of West Godavari district, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said officials in Godavari districts were directed to expedite paddy procurement. “The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that the entire harvested crop has to be procured,” he said, accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts for political mileage.
Lashing out at the TDP chief, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said Naidu has no moral right to speak about farmers. “In his 14 years regime as Chief Minister, Naidu has never cared for farmers. Has he ever paid input subsidy for the crop loss in the same season?” she questioned. Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana accused Naidu of politicising farmers’ suffering.