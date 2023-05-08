Government will extend all help to rain-hit ryots: Andhra Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: State ministers have assured the farmers affected by unseasonal rains that the government will stand by them in the time of crisis. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said the farmers, who suffered crop loss, will be adequately compensated and the wet and discoloured paddy will be procured by the government at support price. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is reviewing the situation everyday, has directed officials to ensure that not a single farmer suffers losses and take measures to compensate them adequately for the loss caused by rains,” Nagarjuna said.