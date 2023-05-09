Supply of ration is more important, not mode of distribution, observes Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Criticism against the implementation of welfare schemes is normal and there will be allegations of misuse of funds. However, what is important is whether the poor are benefiting from the schemes are not,” observed the AP High Court.

Hearing a petition filed by AP Ration Shop Dealers Welfare Association president Venkatarama Rao and secretary Chittiraju challenging the new system of mobile distribution of ration and GOs issued in that regard, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, observed that it is not important if the ration is being distributed by mobile units or through ration shops, but what is important is whether the beneficiaries are receiving ration or not.

Further, the court observed that in any welfare scheme, what is more important is whether it is really benefiting the people or not. Stating that there is a need for an in-depth hearing of the case, the court adjourned it to July 3.

When the petition was brought before a single judge earlier, pointing out that it was challenging a control order and it has to be dealt by a division bench, the registry was directed to place it before the Chief Justice.

Petitioner’s counsel K Srinivas said the mobile system of ration distribution was putting additional burden on the government and at the same time ration shop dealers were suffering losses. He requested for reversion to the old system of public distribution system through fair price shops.

Government pleader Sheryas Reddy said dispensing ration through mobile system had not caused any loss to ration shops. “They are maintaining the stock and mobile shops are distributing ration. Even the commission given to them has not been reduced.”

