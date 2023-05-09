Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supply of ration is more important, not mode of distribution, observes Andhra HC

Government pleader Sheryas Reddy said dispensing ration through mobile system had not caused any loss to ration shops.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High CourtAndhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “Criticism against the implementation of welfare schemes is normal and there will be allegations of misuse of funds. However, what is important is whether the poor are benefiting from the schemes are not,” observed the AP High Court.

Hearing a petition filed by AP Ration Shop Dealers Welfare Association president Venkatarama Rao and secretary Chittiraju challenging the new system of mobile distribution of ration and GOs issued in that regard, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, observed that it is not important if the ration is being distributed by mobile units or through ration shops, but what is important is whether the beneficiaries are receiving ration or not.

Further, the court observed that in any welfare scheme, what is more important is whether it is really benefiting the people or not. Stating that there is a need for an in-depth hearing of the case, the court adjourned it to July 3. 

When the petition was brought before a single judge earlier, pointing out that it was challenging a control order and it has to be dealt by a division bench, the registry was directed to place it before the Chief Justice.

Petitioner’s counsel K Srinivas said the mobile system of ration distribution was putting additional burden on the government and at the same time ration shop dealers were suffering losses. He requested for reversion to the old system of public distribution system through fair price shops. 

Government pleader Sheryas Reddy said dispensing ration through mobile system had not caused any loss to ration shops. “They are maintaining the stock and mobile shops are distributing ration. Even the commission given to them has not been reduced.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra HC Supply of ration
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp