Seven dead in MUV-truck collision in Kadapa

They shifted the injured to Tadipatri government hospital and later, moved them to KIMS Savera hospital in Anantapur for better treatment.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Car left mangled after it rammed into a truck killing seven people in Kadapa district on Monday. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV),in which they were travelling, collided with a lorry near Chitravathi bridge at Yeturu village in Kondapur mandal in Kadapa district in the wee hours of Monday. An 11-year-old boy is among the accident victims.

As many as 12 people were returning to Tadipatri and Ballari from Tirumala when the MUV hit the lorry at 5.30 am. On learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the victims crushed inside the car. They shifted the injured to Tadipatri government hospital and later, moved them to KIMS Savera hospital in Anantapur for better treatment.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan, who visited the accident spot, expressed grief over the death of the devotees. He also inquired about the health condition of the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to Kondapur police, the actual cause of the accident is being probed.

