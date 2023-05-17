Relief to Andhra Pradesh as SC stays Rs 100-crore NGT penalty

Along with imposition of penalty, the NGT had directed for stopping the project forthwith for attempting to avoid the mandatory environmental impact study and public hearing.The NGT ordered that an expert committee consisting of the senior most scientist from the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Vijayawada, a senior engineer from the Central Pollution Control Board and a senior engineer of KRMB be constituted to assess the environmental damage already caused and arrive at the compensation to be levied on the Project Proponent.