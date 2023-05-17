Relief to Andhra Pradesh as SC stays Rs 100-crore NGT penalty

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court stayed Rs 100 crore penalty that was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on State’s Water Resource Department/ Project Proponent subject to the State depositing Rs 25 crore.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh also issued notice in the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging NGT’s order of dismissing the environmental clearance granted to Avulapalli balancing reservoir in Somala mandal of Chittoor district by the State Level Environmental Impact Assessment and posted the pleas for October.
Along with imposition of penalty, the NGT had directed for stopping the project forthwith for attempting to avoid the mandatory environmental impact study and public hearing.The NGT ordered that an expert committee consisting of the senior most scientist from the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Vijayawada, a senior engineer from the Central Pollution Control Board and a senior engineer of KRMB be constituted to assess the environmental damage already caused and arrive at the compensation to be levied on the Project Proponent.
It had also recommended for formation of a panel of engineers from the Central Water Commission and KRMB by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to study the scheme sanctioned by the AP government and had also ordered an inquiry.
“It is extremely disturbing to note that a Government Department, in gross violation of environmental laws, can go to this extent to implement an irrigation project by resorting to falsehood, misrepresentation and cheating the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority,” the NGT had said.