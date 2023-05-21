Don’t spoil AP state’s brand image: Gudivada to Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath accused TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu of trying to mislead people with his unwarranted comments pertaining to the development of North Coastal Andhra.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he alleged that Naidu was damaging the brand image of the State with his negative comments. When YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Opposition Leader, he never tried to tarnish the image of the State, he reminded.

Amarnath said he was ready for an open debate on allegations levelled against him by Naidu with regard to the encroachment of 609 acres of land. “I have never grabbed land anywhere. I am ready to quit politics even if half a cent of land is in my name at Vissannapeta in Anakapalle,” he asserted.

Amarnath said 49 acres of the total 609 acres were acquired for Ranguboligedda by the previous TDP regime and compensation was paid to farmers. At present, there is only 560 acres of land. There are 89 farmers and the list of the landowners is also there. He challenged that he was ready to quit politics if the TDP proved that even a piece of the land was in his name or his family members.“If they fail to prove it, will TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh quit politics?” he asked.

Amarnath said he hails from a family with a long political history. Neither his father nor his grandfather indulged in any dishonest acts. “The investment summits conducted during the previous TDP regime hardly benefited the State. Naidu should change his negative attitude at least now,” he advised.

He denounced the remarks made by Naidu during the meeting at Anakapalle on Friday as part of the TDP Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest. “We are not saying Amaravati is not the capital. There is no need to seek people’s reactions to Amaravati. The YSRC government has proposed Visakhapatnam as executive capital to ensure the development of North Coastal Andhra,” he explained.

He said Naidu did nothing for the development of the State though he served as CM for 14 years. “Naidu believes in backdoor politics as he grabbed power by backstabbing NTR,” he observed.

