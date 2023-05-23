Affable, big bro, iconic actor Sarath Babu passes away

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, known for his prolific acting career in Tamil and Telugu cinema, passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad due to multiple organ failures. He was 71.

Born as Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, Sarath Babu made his acting debut in 1973 with the Telugu film, Rama Rajyam. His five-decade-long career received its first shot in the arm after he was taken under the tutelage of the legendary filmmaker K Balachander. Sarath Babu made his Tamil debut with Pattina Pravesam (1977) and received his first landmark role with Nizhal Nijamagiradhu. Within a few years of his acting career, Sarath Babu became an indelible part of Tamil and Telugu cinema, starring in some of the most iconic films in those languages.

In fact, his filmography is highlighted by films made by legendary directors like K Balachander (Maro Charitra, 47 Rojulu, Idi Katha Kaadu), Mahendran (Mullum Malarum, Nenjathai Killadhe, Metti), K Vishwanath (Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam), SP Muthuraman (Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Netrikann) and Bharathiraja (Seethakoka Chiluka), who seemed to love working with the affable actor again and again.

While he essayed many strong supporting roles, Sarath Babu also played the lead in a string of films, including Uchakattam (1980), which showed him in new light. But despite all these roles, the crowning glory of Sarath Babu’s acting career will be the roles he played as the ‘hero’s friend.’

If he was Kamal Haasan’s friend in Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, and Sattam, he was Rajinikanth’s brother-in-arms in Annamalai, Velaikkaran, and Muthu. “He was a great actor and a great friend. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor,” said Kamal Haasan as he reminisced about the times he spent with the late actor. In fact, his legacy of being the ‘friend of onscreen stars’ was seen as an extension of his real-life persona, which was succinctly put by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who said, “Everyone will only have pleasant memories about him. His smile, his words of comfort, his strong shoulders to support, all will be missed. I would always call him ‘my big bro.’ Hope you are finally at peace and not in pain anymore. You will be missed. A lot.” He was a friend, a brother, and just a thorough ‘gentleman’ to his peers. His baritone and genial smile made him the darling of the audience even when he was slotted against the protagonists of his films, albeit only till the last act when everything usually got forgotten and the story would end with an embrace.

Incidentally, Sarath Babu was the first recipient of the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor for Seethakoka Chiluka and went on to win it two more times for O Bharya Katha and Neerajanam. With a commanding presence in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, the consummate actor slowly started becoming choosy with his roles in the past decade. Although he played integral roles in films like Magadheera (2009), Singam 3 (2017), and Vakeel Saab (2021), they were just a few and far between. Apart from his film career, Sarath Babu also starred in multiple serials, across the languages of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Incidentally, a few weeks earlier, there were rumours about his death, which were immediately quashed by his family members. However, the actor’s health worsened, and he breathed his last on Monday. His mortal remains were placed in Hyderabad for people to pay their respects and is expected to be flown down to Chennai for the last rites.

