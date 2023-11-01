Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport work begins 

GMR chairman to perform special puja as the airport will be developed in three phases

Published: 01st November 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A blueprint of ATC tower of Bhogapuram airport I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : The works for Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, for which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone on May 3, will kickstart after special puja on Wednesday. 

According to reliable sources, GMR chairman G Mallikarjun Rao, along with his family members will arrive on Tuesday, and will perform the puja at the site at around 7.47 am on Wednesday.

The Rs 4,592-crore international airport project, which was kept under wraps for a long time, will be developed in three phases. While in the first phase, the airport will be developed so as to serve six million passengers per annum (MPPA), the total capacity will be further increased to 18 MPPA in the next two phases.

According to sources, the rehabilitation and relief process has been fully completed and the EPC bid was finalised. Required funds were sanctioned from all participating financial institutions and banks.

The new airport will be developed on 2,203.26 acres of land with Category 1 enabled runway, which will spread across 3,800m, and a cargo terminal in 5,000sq.m. With this new infrastructure, the airport would become a growth engine for the development of the State and would play a key role in enhancing the tourism sector in the North Andhra region.

It is to be recalled that the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) was exchanged on March 10.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp