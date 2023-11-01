In judicial remand since Sept 10, Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail in skill development case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday walked out of the Rajahmundry Central Jail, 52 days after he was arrested in the skill development case. The AP High Court granted Naidu a four-week interim bail as the latter has to undergo cataract surgery on his right eye.

Chandrababu Naidu waves to party cadre

as we walks out of Rajahmundry Central

Prison on Tuesday| Express

Naidu was arrested by the APCID on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds worth Rs 371 crore in the skill development corporation. He had been in judicial remand since September 10.

However, the high court set several conditions while pronouncing the verdict. Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said Naidu can get treatment at a hospital of his choice at his own expenses and he should surrender before Rajamahendravaram Jail Superintendent on November 28 before 5 p.m.

A bail bond of rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court should be furnished, the high court ordered. The former Chief Minister was asked to provide the details of his medical treatment in a sealed cover to the jail authorities at the time of surrender, which would be forwarded to the trial court. The hearing on TDP chief’s regular bail petition in the case was adjourned to November 10.

Soon after the conditional bail was granted, Naidu stepped out of the jail and was greeted by his family members and TDP leaders, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani, Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, TDP AP unit chief K Atchannaidu. Speaking to the media, the TDP chief asserted that he didn’t commit any mistake in his 45-year political career. He thanked JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and political leaders from BJP, CPI and BRS for expressing their solidarity with him.

Naidu not to meet cadres

Later in the evening, APCID filed an urgent supplementary petition in the court seeking directions to Naidu not to speak to the media, participate in political activities and address rallies while he was out on interim bail. The court passed an interim order restraining Naidu from taking part in political rallies or giving interviews.

Meanwhile, jubilant party cadres burst crackers in celebration in Rajahmundry and distributed sweets. Atchannaidu issued a statement late in the night and said that Naidu would be travelling to Hyderabad for medical tests as per court orders and would not meet party leaders.

COURT DISMISSES TDP SUPREMO’S CDR PLEA

The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data records (CDRs) and location details of APCID and police officials when he was arrested at Nandyal in the skill development corporation case

