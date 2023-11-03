Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra gets huge response in all three regions in Andhra

Published: 03rd November 2023

A huge number of people attended Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Madugula in Anakapalle district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra of the YSRC evoked a good response in Uttarandhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on Thursday. At Madugula in the Anakapalle district, a rally was held in the afternoon, in which ministers and YSRC leaders participated.

As part of the yatra, the ministers visited the Kotapadu health centre set up under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme and enquired about the medical services offered. They also visited a government school developed at A Koduru under the Nadu Nedu programme.

Addressing a gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao highlighted the reforms initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in education and medical and health sectors. Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath said, “The bus yatra is getting a good response from people in all the three regions of the State.”

Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora said, “People of the State are happy with the welfare schemes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They should ascertain, who is working for their betterment with commitment and support Jagan.”

YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, MP B Venkata Satyavathi, MLAs P Umashankar and Golla Babu Rao also participated in the bus yatra. The yatra taken out in Chittoor received a huge response from the people. YSRC activists, led by Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayana Swamy and Amzath Basha Shaik, took out a rally in the town and highlighted the achievements of the YSRC government.

Addressing a public meeting, Narayana Swamy said unlike the previous TDP regime, which failed to provide even uniforms to students of government schools, the YSRC government had given tablets to students, besides developing educational infrastructure.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to ensure justice for BC, SC, ST and minorities. Jagan had taken several measures for the social and political empowerment of  BC, SC, ST and minorities in the last four-and-a-half years, he said.

Predicting that Naidu may face life imprisonment for corruption, he said the TDP chief should realise the fact that the era of manipulating the systems was over. “Corruption and discrimination in implementation of social welfare programmes will no longer be tolerated,” he asserted. At Avanigadda in Krishna district, the yatra evoked a tremendous response in which the ministers highlighted Jagan’s commitment to social justice.

