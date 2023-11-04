Andhra govt to conduct caste census after November 20, eyes December-end deadline

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the conduct of a caste census in Andhra Pradesh. The State government will take up the exercise after November 20 and complete it by the end of December. It may be noted that a caste census was last held in 1932.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave its nod for the investment proposals cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

Earlier this week, the SIPB had approved fresh investments worth Rs 19,037 crore. Once realised, these projects could create 69,565 jobs.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Gopala Krishna explained that the decision to conduct the caste census was taken for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Elaborating, he said the Chief Minister is of the view that the data collected as part of the caste census will prove beneficial in eradicating inequalities among various sections of people by taking the required measures.

Cabinet approves local cadre and direct recruitment draft-2023

The Cabinet ministers felt that the government could also identify sections of the people who were not receiving benefits of the welfare schemes, despite being eligible.

Besides ratifying the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to 3.64% for government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2022, the Cabinet has approved the local cadre and direct recruitment draft-2023 under which the State would be divided into six zones. Except for the posts in the Secretariat, HoD offices, Commissionerate and other State-level posts, 95% of the appointments for other posts would be reserved for locals.

The Council of Ministers congratulated Jagan for the successful conduct of the Jagananna Suraksha programme. They also pointed out that as many as 11,700 health camps have been conducted in the State so far as part of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha initiative. More than 6.4 crore medical and over 8.72 lakh eye tests were conducted with around 11,300 people undergoing eye surgeries. Spectacles were distributed to more than 5,22,000 persons during the health camps.

The Chief Minister advised the ministers to actively participate in the Arogya Suraksha programme, which will be conducted once again from January 1, 2024.

The Cabinet also approved the plan to undertake another public awareness campaign about YSR Aarogyasri from November 15 to December 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and educate them about free medical treatment for various diseases being provided at the empanelled hospitals.

Among its other decisions, the Cabinet approved the new land allotment policy for industries. Henceforth, lands will be allocated to industries on the sale deed system and not on the basis of the lease.

Stating that the decision was taken to provide some relaxation to industrialists from the financial institutions, the minister said it would be mandated that the land be used for industrial purposes.

It also approved the distribution of financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena and Kalyanamastu on November 7, 28 and 30 respectively. A special programme will be conducted on November 15 for the distribution of assigned and Inam lands with ownership rights and for waiver of loans obtained by people from SC Corporation for the purchase of lands.

Further, the Cabinet provided a huge concession on payment of electricity duty by the ferroalloys industry which employs nearly 50,000 people. This decision is expected to impose a financial burden of Rs 766 crore on the State exchequer. It also decided to provide a guarantee for securing a loan of Rs 5,000 crore for the procurement of Kharif paddy by Civil Supplies Corporation and AP MARKFED.

