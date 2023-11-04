Fake land document ‘scam’: 38 out of 72 suspects arrested  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 54 cases have been registered, with 38 of the 72 identified suspects already arrested and in custody. The remaining accused will be nabbed soon.

The figures were released at media briefing at the Collectorate on Friday, where Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, and Joint Collector Srinivasulu revealed the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) progress in investigating the ‘Fake Land Documents Scam.’ The SIT, headed by the district Joint Collector, an Additional SP from the police department, and the District Registrar from the Land registration wing, is making rapid headway.

The officers urged the media to avoid speculating about political relations and spreading confusion regarding the SIT’s investigation process.

Dinesh Kumar said there is no political pressure or influence on SIT’s investigation. The government authorities and public leaders, including ministers and local MLAs, are fully cooperative, ensuring transparency in the process.

On September 26, 2023, a raid on accused Ch Purnachandra Rao’s residence in Lawyerpet resulted in the seizure of 572 land registration documents, blank stamp papers, various official stamps, and judicial/non-judicial stamp papers. After examination, 72 of the documents were identified as fake or duplicated.

The SIT so far arrested 38 individuals and continues to search for other suspects, actively operating in Markapur and Kanigiri divisions.

The officers debunked any involvement or links of the former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy with the scam. They clarified 10 % of the accused have political connection. The SIT is delving into this aspect as well. They also clarified baseless allegations against, B Venugopala Reddy, who was wrongly accused of land grabbing. The SIT is focusing on land-related fraudulent activities and illegal land acquisition through forged documents.

Regarding modus operandi, police found target properties that have been unattended for 20-30 years or are in civil disputes, using fabricated land documents, fake death certificates, and forged wills to defraud rightful owners.

