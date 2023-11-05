‘Climate-resilient irrigation infra need of the hour’: CWC Chairman Kushvinder Vohra

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: We need efficient operation of existing irrigation infrastructure, increased water use efficiency, the development of climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure, and a focus on mitigation and adaptive measures, to tackle future challenges, said Kushvinder Vohra, CWC Chairman and IWRS President, at the 25th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage, held in Visakhapatnam.

The congress concluded after three days of insightful discussions. The event featured 18 sessions focusing on improving irrigation water supply and demand management, six international workshops covering various ICID working groups, 12 side events hosted by leading organisations, two international symposiums, and two plenary sessions.

Briefing on the insights, Kushvinder Vohra highlighted key takeaways to address water scarcity in agriculture and how to achieve global food security. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of using both surface and groundwater resources, empowering women for better water management, fostering participatory irrigation management, adopting state-of-the-art technologies, and providing adequate financing for the irrigation sector.

In light of recent events, particularly the glacial burst that damaged the Teesta-III hydropower project, Vohra announced that these projects will be assessed for their design capacities and resilience to climate-related events, which may not have been thoroughly examined in the past.

Regarding the empowerment and greater participation of women in water management, Vohra acknowledged the unique connection between women and water-related issues. He emphasised that women often possess a better understanding of water management and they should be empowered in this context. Addressing the current drought-like conditions across the country, Vohra expressed optimism, noting that reservoir are currently at 71 per cent capacity. He urged judicious and optimal use of available water resources to manage until the next monsoon.

Vohra also addressed the impending challenges of the next two decades, with climate change standing as a significant concern. He underlined the importance of recycling water in India as a top priority. “Despite the technology being available, the cost remains a challenge due to the country’s large population. Efforts to combat water body pollution are also underway in collaboration with ministries, CWC, and other departments,” he added.

