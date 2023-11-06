Attack and torture of Dalit a shameful hallmark of YSRC govt, says Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack and torture of a Dalit youth by six people, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh described it as one of the most shameful hallmarks of the YSRC government. He expressed concern over increase in atrocities against Dalits in the State in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“I’m appalled and outraged by the horrifying abduction and torture inflicted upon Kandru Shyamkumar of Kanchikacharla Ambedkar Colony. His assailants reached such despicable depths that they even subjected him to the indignity of urination when he requested water. This heinous incident is a stain on our collective conscience,” he posted on X. “Caste-based violence and inhuman treatment have no place in our society. We stand in solidarity with the victim and demand justice,” he added.

Denouncing the incident, TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu asked, “Do Dalits have the right to live peacefully in the State? Do they have the right to raise their voice against the atrocities? Do they have the right to self-respect?”

In a video message, which went viral on social media, the MP highlighted the atrocities against Dalits in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Accusing Jagan of using Dalits as mere vote bank, the MP observed, “He seems to have written his own constitution which is anti-people and anti-Dalits.”

Meanwhile, TDP Politburo member and ex-minister Nakka Anand Babu strongly criticised YSRC leaders for encouraging attacks on Dalits in the State.Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, he questioned why are YSRC MLAs, ministers and other leaders conducting Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in the State when their party leaders are either directly or indirectly involved in attacks on Dalits, tribals and minorities?

