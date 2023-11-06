Welfare schemes help ensure good response to YSRC yatra in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra of the YSRC taken out across the State for the past two weeks, has largely evoked a positive response with people recalling how and where they have benefited from a plethora of welfare programmes launched by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years.

“It is an election campaign, no doubt about it. However, these people are going out explaining what they did, instead of what they will do, and leaving the people to make their own assumptions,” observed Sheik Imam, a businessman of Guntur.

K Rangamma, a daily wager in Bapatla, opined that the bus yatra highlighting social empowerment, will help rejuvenate BC, SC, ST and minorities, who have been neglected. “Not only minorities, but also the downtrodden in all castes are benefiting from the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government,” she opined.

The response was largely similar in Tirupati, Nellore, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. “The YSRC has developed a master plan road to ease traffic congestion in Tirupati city and also taken up many development works in the municipal corporation limits. People are voluntarily participating in the bus yatra meant to render social justice for all,” said K Sivaram of Tirupati city.

The yatra evoked a huge response in Udayagiri Assembly constituency of Nellore district. “Udayagiri legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy has shifted his loyalties to the TDP. Now, the ruling YSRC has intensified its efforts to show its strength in the constituency. The YSRC is trying to gain the support from the local cadre in the segment with the bus yatra,” said M Penchalaiah of Udayagiri.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu said, “The constituency is currently witnessing development, which was absent during N Chandrababu Naidu’s 14-year tenure as the Chief Minister. If not for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, it is not possible,” he asserted. However, not all are inclined to hail the YSRC as saviour of masses. K Srinivasulu of Proddatur said, “SHG women are participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra out of fear of being denied welfare benefits. Will the huge participation in the YSRC bus yatra turn into votes in the next elections. One has to wait and see.”

The bus yatra got mixed response in Srikakulam district. Though the YSRC second rung leaders have succeeded in mobilising the party cadre and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes for the bus yatra, the internal strife and poor planning has tested the patience of the public.

Especially, the YSRC cadre who came to Kotabommali to welcome the bus yatra and the public meeting at Itchapuram, expressed their displeasure.However, the bus yatra evoked a good response in S Kota, Bheemili and Paderu with people expressing their satisfaction over the effective implementation of various welfare schemes.

