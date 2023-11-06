Home States Andhra Pradesh

Welfare schemes help ensure good response to YSRC yatra in Andhra Pradesh

K Rangamma, a daily wager in Bapatla, opined that the bus yatra highlighting social empowerment, will help rejuvenate BC, SC, ST and minorities, who have been neglected.

Published: 06th November 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

YARC's Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Palasa in Srikakulam district | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra of the YSRC taken out across the State for the past two weeks, has largely evoked a positive response with people recalling how and where they have benefited from a plethora of welfare programmes launched by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years.

“It is an election campaign, no doubt about it. However, these people are going out explaining what they did, instead of what they will do, and leaving the people to make their own assumptions,” observed Sheik Imam, a businessman of Guntur.

K Rangamma, a daily wager in Bapatla, opined that the bus yatra highlighting social empowerment, will help rejuvenate BC, SC, ST and minorities, who have been neglected. “Not only minorities, but also the downtrodden in all castes are benefiting from the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government,” she opined.

The response was largely similar in Tirupati, Nellore, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. “The YSRC has developed a master plan road to ease traffic congestion in Tirupati city and also taken up many development works in the municipal corporation limits. People are voluntarily participating in the bus yatra meant to render social justice for all,” said K Sivaram of Tirupati city.

The yatra evoked a huge response in Udayagiri Assembly constituency of Nellore district. “Udayagiri legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy has shifted his loyalties to the TDP. Now, the ruling YSRC has intensified its efforts to show its strength in the constituency. The YSRC is trying to gain the support from the local cadre in the segment with the bus yatra,” said M Penchalaiah of Udayagiri.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu said, “The constituency is currently witnessing development, which was absent during N Chandrababu Naidu’s 14-year tenure as the Chief Minister. If not for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, it is not possible,” he asserted. However, not all are inclined to hail the YSRC as saviour of masses. K Srinivasulu of Proddatur said, “SHG women are participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra out of fear of being denied welfare benefits. Will the huge participation in the YSRC bus yatra turn into votes in the next elections.  One has to wait and see.”

The bus yatra got mixed response in Srikakulam district. Though the YSRC second rung leaders have succeeded in mobilising the party cadre and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes for the bus yatra, the internal strife and poor planning has tested the patience of the public.

Especially, the YSRC cadre who came to Kotabommali to welcome the bus yatra and the public meeting at Itchapuram, expressed their displeasure.However, the bus yatra evoked a good response in S Kota, Bheemili and Paderu with people expressing their satisfaction over the effective implementation of various welfare schemes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp