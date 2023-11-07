Indo-Israel agri project, a boon for Palnadu farmers

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a significant development benefiting the farming community, particularly those engaged in horticulture, the Central government has granted approval for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence.

This approval has brought joy to the farmers in Palnadu district, as the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices, a part of the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project, in Gundlapalli village of Nekarikallu mandal, has received the green light from the Central government.

Horticulture officials in the district highlight that this initiative will be a boon to over 2.5 lakh farmers in the Palnadu region. The primary goal of this project is to equip farmers with the knowledge and support required for cost-effective farming practices that yield high profits.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 10.61 crore, and its implementation will be overseen by the Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Agriculture Counsellor to MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

This marks the second centre established under this project in the State, following one in Kuppam. Israeli experts and scientists will provide technical guidance on the latest agricultural technologies, including the cultivation of high-quality seedlings for crops like chilli and various vegetables, as well as techniques such as polyhouse and shade farming.

Palnadu district Horticulture officer, B Benni, noted that this initiative will enable farmers to access quality seedlings locally, reducing transportation expenses.

Member of Parliament from Narasaraopet, Lavu Srikrishna-devarayalu, who played a pivotal role in obtaining the necessary approvals and expediting the project, shared that the infrastructure planned for this initiative includes a greenhouse with a fan and pad system for nursery development. It also encompasses multiple greenhouses, insect-proof net houses, a pre-cooling chamber, a pack house, and more.

