Pulsus CEO calls on PM Modi in Hyderabad

Published: 09th November 2023 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu with prime minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Srinubabu extended his support for the India Business Promotion Scheme (IBPS) under the Digital India initiative.

He said his advocacy for IBPS revolves around its potential to ignite rural employment, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It underscores the significance of anchoring their working population in smaller towns and villages, preserving heritage and values. He said the meeting provided an exclusive platform for him to delve into the extraordinary success saga of Digital India.

Pulsus Group, a key contributor to this visionary initiative, played an instrumental role in generating an impressive 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Srinubabu emphasised the imperative of investment in training, projecting a demand for seven million AI engineers and data scientists, poised to seize a global opportunity valued at $15 trillion.

