Rayalaseema thermal plant in Andhra Pradesh named after MVR

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders renaming Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) as Dr MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in memory of trade union leader, former MLA and writer MV Ramana Reddy.

The decision was taken in recognition of the contribution of MVR to Rayalaseema and following several representations from people of Rayalaseema to the government. On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, orders were issued and subsequently notified in the AP Gazette on Thursday.

In fact, it was MVR, who demanded setting up of the thermal power plant in Kadapa to address the backwardness of Rayalaseema region. In 1985, MVR’s book Rayalaseema Kanniti Gadha highlighted the backwardness of the drought-prone region. In due course, RTPP became a reality and besides providing the much-needed power for the region, it also generated employment for the local people. The government felt that naming of the power plant after MVR would be a fitting tribute to him. The naming of RTPP after MVR was welcomed by Rayalaseema people’s representatives and leaders of various political parties.

