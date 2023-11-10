Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema thermal plant in Andhra Pradesh named after MVR

In fact, it was MVR, who demanded setting up of the thermal power plant in Kadapa to address the backwardness of Rayalaseema region.

Published: 10th November 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA and writer MV Ramana Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders renaming Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) as Dr MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in memory of trade union leader, former MLA and writer MV Ramana Reddy.

The decision was taken in recognition of the contribution of MVR to Rayalaseema and following several representations from people of Rayalaseema to the government. On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, orders were issued and subsequently notified in the AP Gazette on Thursday.

In fact, it was MVR, who demanded setting up of the thermal power plant in Kadapa to address the backwardness of Rayalaseema region. In 1985, MVR’s book Rayalaseema Kanniti Gadha highlighted the backwardness of the drought-prone region. In due course, RTPP became a reality and besides providing the much-needed power for the region, it also generated employment for the local people. The government felt that naming of the power plant after MVR would be a fitting tribute to him. The naming of RTPP after MVR was welcomed by Rayalaseema people’s representatives and leaders of various political parties.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MV Ramana Reddy Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp