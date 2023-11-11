Telugu poet Chigurumalla Srinivas launches Santhi Sadbhavana Yatra in Botswana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a historic inaugural meeting held at the office of the Indian High Commission in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, the Peace Goodwill World literary Tour to 100 nations, also known as Santhi Sadbhavana Yatra, was officially launched.

The tour, under the name of Vande Vishwa Mataram, will be toured by Chigurumalla Srinivas, a distinguished Telugu poet hailing from Etapaka village in the Alluri Sitarama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh. The opening ceremony was presided over by Thotakura Venkateswara Rao, president of the Botswana Telugu Association.

The event operates under the auspices of the North America Telugu Association (TANA) and involves coordination with 100 Telugu Associations across the globe. Niranjan Sringavarapu, President of TANA, Jayasekhar Talluri, chairman of Vande Vishwa Mataram programme, and Botswana Telugu Association president Totakuru Venkateswara Rao are directing the tour.

President of TANA Niranjan Srungavarapu highlighted the global significance of Srinivas’s mission. He announced that TANA would organise the closing meeting of the tour during the TANA Mahasabha in America in 2025.

Chairman of Vande Vishwa Mataram, Jayasekhar Talluri, expressed hope that the literary tour would bring about positive societal changes by spreading the message of universal peace through Telugu literature. He emphasized the promotion of humanistic values, especially among future generations.

Indian High Commissioner Bharat Kumar Koothati, stressed the importance of global peace and brotherhood, commending Chigurumalla Srinivas and other Telugu groups for their efforts in spreading a message of humanity through literature.The event witnessed a substantial turnout of both Africans and Telugu people.

