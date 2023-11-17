Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt taking up caste census after 91 years, says Minister

Stating that public information will be uploaded to a mobile application designed for the purpose, he assured the people that their personal data would be safe.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government is conducting the caste census after 91 years for the upliftment of people belonging to the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna said during the AP State Caste Census-2023 district-level meeting held in Bapatla on Thursday.

He pointed out the last caste census was held in in 1931. Bapatla district collector Ranjit Bhasha said ward and village secretariat staff would conduct door-to-door surveys for the caste census. Stating that public information will be uploaded to a mobile application designed for the purpose, he assured the people that their personal data would be safe.

He announced special training sessions would be held for mandal, and municipal level officials on November 17, and for secretariat staff from November 20 to 22. He instructed the secretariat staff to conduct awareness programmes from November 16 to 25.

