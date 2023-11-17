Protests erupt after Dalit youth dies by suicide over alleged humiliation by police in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Additional forces were deployed at Dommeru village in East Godavari district as tension prevailed in the region for several hours following the death of a Dalit youth, Bontu Mahendra, by suicide. The youngster took the extreme step allegedly due to the humiliation meted out by the police.

Although Kovvur sub-inspector (SI) Bhushanam was suspended in connection with the case, angry locals pelted stones at police and staged a demonstration on the main road in the village with Mahendra’s body late on Wednesday. They also prevented ministers, who wanted to console the bereaved family, from entering the village on Thursday. Kovvur police had arrested the youngster in a petty case related to tearing of a YSRC flex banner on November 13.

Unable to bear the insult, Mahendra ingested poison and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at Vijayawada. Subsequently, the locals staged a protest and demanded the resignation of Home Minster Taneti Vanitha, who is also the local legislator.

It has been learnt that Mahendra’s aunt is a ZPTC member of the mandal. Vanitha’s personal staff was reportedly informed about police detaining the Dalit youth, but no action was taken.Irate youngsters attacked police, leaving additional SP G Venkateswar Rao and four constables injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram for treatment. The situation was brought under control later.

Speaking to reporters, East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said SI Bhushanam was placed under suspension and a detailed inquiry has been ordered in the episode. He said police forces will remain in the village till normalcy returns.

Meanwhile, local raised slogans against Vanitha and Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, who reached the village in the afternoon to console the family and hand over the compensation. They demanded the home minister to take responsibility for the alleged harassment of Mahendra by Kovvur police, and the immediate arrest of local YSRC leaders, Satish and Nagaraju. They alleged that the duo were behind Mahendra’s death. Later in the day, Nagarjuna was able to meet Mahendra’s family and hand over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to them.

Terming the incident unfortunate, he assured the bereaved family that the State government will take action against all those responsible. Asserting that the victim’s family members and the entire Dalit community were YSRC supporters, the minister maintained that the issue will be sorted out amicably.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Additional forces were deployed at Dommeru village in East Godavari district as tension prevailed in the region for several hours following the death of a Dalit youth, Bontu Mahendra, by suicide. The youngster took the extreme step allegedly due to the humiliation meted out by the police. Although Kovvur sub-inspector (SI) Bhushanam was suspended in connection with the case, angry locals pelted stones at police and staged a demonstration on the main road in the village with Mahendra’s body late on Wednesday. They also prevented ministers, who wanted to console the bereaved family, from entering the village on Thursday. Kovvur police had arrested the youngster in a petty case related to tearing of a YSRC flex banner on November 13. Unable to bear the insult, Mahendra ingested poison and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at Vijayawada. Subsequently, the locals staged a protest and demanded the resignation of Home Minster Taneti Vanitha, who is also the local legislator.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has been learnt that Mahendra’s aunt is a ZPTC member of the mandal. Vanitha’s personal staff was reportedly informed about police detaining the Dalit youth, but no action was taken.Irate youngsters attacked police, leaving additional SP G Venkateswar Rao and four constables injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram for treatment. The situation was brought under control later. Speaking to reporters, East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said SI Bhushanam was placed under suspension and a detailed inquiry has been ordered in the episode. He said police forces will remain in the village till normalcy returns. Meanwhile, local raised slogans against Vanitha and Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, who reached the village in the afternoon to console the family and hand over the compensation. They demanded the home minister to take responsibility for the alleged harassment of Mahendra by Kovvur police, and the immediate arrest of local YSRC leaders, Satish and Nagaraju. They alleged that the duo were behind Mahendra’s death. Later in the day, Nagarjuna was able to meet Mahendra’s family and hand over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to them. Terming the incident unfortunate, he assured the bereaved family that the State government will take action against all those responsible. Asserting that the victim’s family members and the entire Dalit community were YSRC supporters, the minister maintained that the issue will be sorted out amicably. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp