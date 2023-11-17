Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra: YSRC govt excelled on all fronts, asserts MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra evoked a good response in Kothapeta constituency of Konaseema district and in Rajam of Vizianagaram on Thursday. In Kothapeta, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, MP Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Ministers Karumuri Nageswar Rao, Merugu Nagarjuna and Pinipe Viswaroop, MLA Kurasala Kannababu and others participated.

Addressing a huge gathering, Bharat urged the people to note all the revolutionary policies and schemes introduced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, including the volunteer system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, secretariat system, family doctor, revolutionary changes in education, including distribution of tablets, installing Interactive Flat Panels, IB curriculum and others. “Our government has done excellent work on all fronts in the last four-and-a-half years, be it health, agriculture or education. We have brought several reformative changes,” he asserted.

Karumuri said, “Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu preferred American education for his own children and never cared about enhancing the education system being provided in government schools. However, under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, school students had got the privilege of visiting the United Nations and World Bank. So many poor children from Andhra Pradesh are now studying in international universities due to the educational reform of Jagan,’’ he highlighted.

BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna slammed Naidu, stating that he misled the people of the State with the false promise of loan waiver. “Naidu will come to you in a new guise and try to fool you again, beware of him and don’t be misled.” he cautioned. He further added that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who joined hands with the TDP, is also coming in new guises only to flatter Naidu, he is not trustworthy, the minister added.

Rajam witnessed a multitude of supporters participating in the bus yatra. Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar and other YSRC leaders participated in it. Addressing a massive gathering, Sitaram hailed Jagan as a leader dedicated to the welfare of all sections of the society. described Jagan’s governance as an exemplary model for the nation, emphasising his genuine concern for the people’s welfare over political power.

