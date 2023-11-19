SRM University in Andhra organise 7th edition of Research Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Encouraging aspiring young minds to embark on a journey of research and fostering a scientific career embodies the true essence of the research endeavour, said Prof Siva Umapathy, Senior Professor at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Sciences in Bengaluru.

He shared these insights as the chief guest during Research Day at SRM University-AP, marking the seventh edition of the event. The ceremony, graced by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean Research Prof Ranjit Thapa, and other university dignitaries, aimed to celebrate and acknowledge the research excellence demonstrated by young and promising minds.

Addressing the audience virtually, Prof Umapathy underscored the importance of integrating research into undergraduate studies, asserting genuine progress in research arises from a profound understanding of one’s field and the application of that knowledge to drive innovation.Prof Ranjit Thapa and V-C Prof Manoj K Arora also spoke on the ocassion. The day featured a paper presentation contest, attracting over 200 abstracts in the UG/PG category.

