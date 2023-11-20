LED bulbs helped Andhra Pradesh save Rs 1,145 crore: EESL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Using LED bulbs, Andhra Pradesh has saved 28,62,298 MWh, amounting to Rs 1,145 crore and a notable reduction of 23,18,461 tons of CO2 emissions annually, revealed the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) report.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujala scheme of the EESL with an objective of energy saving, efficiency and reduction in emission of greenhouse gases. The ultimate aim is to reduce the CO2 footprint in the country.

According to the EESL report, Andhra Pradesh, which has been playing a pivotal role in addressing climate change through Environmental and Energy Efficiency (EE) Programmes stands out as a torchbearer for the EE initiative, with 23.47 lakh LED street lights illuminating approximately 10,261 gram panchayats in the sate for the last few years.

This milestone underscores the EESL’s success and marks a significant leap toward a brighter, energy-efficient future for the nation as well as the State. Similarly, under the Ujala scheme, over 2.20 crore LED bulbs have been distributed to date in Andhra Pradesh, leading to substantial energy savings.

When all India statistics of the Ujala scheme are considered, 36.86 crore LED bulbs, 72.18 lakh LED tube lights, and 23.59 lakh energy-efficient fans were distributed, achieving an estimated energy savings of 48.39 billion kWh per year. The initiative not only reduces carbon emissions by 39.30 million tons of CO2 annually but also results in savings of Rs 19,332 crore in consumers’ annual electricity bills.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor underscores the urgency of bringing LED lighting projects and energy efficiency initiatives directly to the people. This directive, emphasised by Union Minister for Power RK Singh, highlights the win-win scenario that LED street lighting in India presents, enhancing the quality of life, while ensuring improved energy security and environmental protection.

