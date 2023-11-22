23,458 fishermen affected by ONGC project in Konaseema & Kakinada receive Rs 161 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 161.86 crore financial assistance to fishermen who lost their livelihood due to ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) laying pipelines in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts.

He released the fourth tranche of aid virtually from his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday and reiterated his commitment for the welfare of fishermen's families. The programme also coincided with the World Fisheries Day.

As many as 23,458 affected fishermen received Rs 69,000 each for the six-month period from January to June 2023. Of the total 23,458 beneficiaries, 16,408 are from the Konaseema district and the remaining belong to Kakinada district.

Jagan was scheduled to release the amount during his tour to the Sullurpeta Assembly constituency on Tuesday. However, the trip was cancelled due to inclement weather. “The programme will be held either by the end of this month or in December,” he said.

Pointing out that his government has so far extended Rs 485 crore to the families of affected fishermen, Jagan said they have even paid the dues that were not cleared by the previous TDP regime.

Accusing the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of neglecting the welfare of fishermen, he said the YSRC government paid Rs 78 crore outstanding amount that GSPC (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) had not cleared since 2012 and later recovered it from the company.

He explained that the government first released the compensation for fishermen in the case of ONGC, too, but later recovered it from the company. Further, the Chief Minister thanked the management of the company for extending support to the fishermen.

He pointed out that the government responded quickly in extending financial help to boat owners who lost their boats in the fire mishap at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

“We understood the plight of the people, whose lives were dependent on the 40 fishing boats. After we were informed that none of the boats had an insurance cover, we decided to extend 80 per cent of the value of the boat as compensation. Officials were instructed to hand over the cheques immediately to the fishermen,” he explained.

Fisheries Commissioner Kannababu, who virtually participated in the programme, informed Jagan that AP was awarded as the Best Marine State.

