Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole Medical College clash: Principal suspends 15 MBBS students until further orders

The college had constituted a five-member internal enquiry committee, led by Dr Jaya Sundaram, Head of Anaesthesia Department, to probe into the incident.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities of the Ongole Medical College suspended 15 MBBS third-year students (2020 batch), who were reportedly involved in the recent clashes that erupted between two groups on the campus. One student was severely hurt, while a few others sustained injuries in the incident.

OMC principal Dr Yedukondala Rao on Wednesday suspended 15 students from the hostel and college until further orders.“After a thorough inspection of the video clips that went viral on social media platforms, our college committee has identified 15 students involved in the clashes. Subsequently, we have issued suspension orders to them effective immediately. Some of the 15 students had been suspended from the hostel last August and those orders are still in force,” Dr Yedukondalu told TNIE.

The college had constituted a five-member internal inquiry committee, led by Dr Jaya Sundaram, Head of Anaesthesia Department, to probe into the incident. They have been asked to submit a detailed report on the issue within 15 days.

“A decision on the severity of the punishment for the students will be taken once the panel submits the report. We are updating the Director of Medical Education (DME), District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other authorities concerned about the developments,” the principal explained.

Meanwhile, the police department has also initiated an investigation into the case to nab the culprits. District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg has reportedly taken serious exception to the misbehaviour of the students on the college campus and instructed police officers to complete the investigation as early as possible so that suitable punishment can be awarded to those responsible for the clashes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Medical College MBBS clashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp