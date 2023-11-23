Ongole Medical College clash: Principal suspends 15 MBBS students until further orders

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities of the Ongole Medical College suspended 15 MBBS third-year students (2020 batch), who were reportedly involved in the recent clashes that erupted between two groups on the campus. One student was severely hurt, while a few others sustained injuries in the incident.

OMC principal Dr Yedukondala Rao on Wednesday suspended 15 students from the hostel and college until further orders.“After a thorough inspection of the video clips that went viral on social media platforms, our college committee has identified 15 students involved in the clashes. Subsequently, we have issued suspension orders to them effective immediately. Some of the 15 students had been suspended from the hostel last August and those orders are still in force,” Dr Yedukondalu told TNIE.

The college had constituted a five-member internal inquiry committee, led by Dr Jaya Sundaram, Head of Anaesthesia Department, to probe into the incident. They have been asked to submit a detailed report on the issue within 15 days.

“A decision on the severity of the punishment for the students will be taken once the panel submits the report. We are updating the Director of Medical Education (DME), District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other authorities concerned about the developments,” the principal explained.

Meanwhile, the police department has also initiated an investigation into the case to nab the culprits. District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg has reportedly taken serious exception to the misbehaviour of the students on the college campus and instructed police officers to complete the investigation as early as possible so that suitable punishment can be awarded to those responsible for the clashes.

