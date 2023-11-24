Vizag jetty fire: Boat owners to get Rs 7.11 crore compensation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government was committed to extend full support to fishermen families who were affected in the devastating fire that broke out on November 19 at the fishing harbour, said Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju.

Speaking at a meeting organised to distribute compensation here on Thursday, he said steps are being taken on a war footing to disburse instant relief of Rs 7.11 crore. As promised 80 per cent of repair cost for boats was paid to affected fishermen, he added.

Informing that the government provided Rs 7,11,76,000 as compensation to boat owners and Rs 10,000 each to 400 workers belonging to the affected fishing boats, the minister said the government responded immediately after the accident and disbursed compensation within three days of the incident.

Explaining about the various welfare schemes being provided by the government, Seediri Appalaraju said the government is giving Matsyakara Bharosa, subsidy for diesel, and aid during fishing holiday.

He announced that incentives will be given for biodegradable boats, and 75 per cent subsidy will be given if fishermen procure mechanised boats.

The minister further informed that the fishing harbour will be modernised with Rs 150 crore, besides developing zero jetty.

Meanwhile, former TTD chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy hailed the instant response of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in providing relief to the affected fishermen families.

“The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure payment of compensation to each and everyone affected in the accident. Following representations from local fishermen Rs 10,000 each was being paid to 400 fishing workers,” Subba Reddy said.

MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and DCCB chairman Kola Guruvulu lauded the government for its quick response. Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath, MP MVV Satyanarayana and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government was committed to extend full support to fishermen families who were affected in the devastating fire that broke out on November 19 at the fishing harbour, said Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju. Speaking at a meeting organised to distribute compensation here on Thursday, he said steps are being taken on a war footing to disburse instant relief of Rs 7.11 crore. As promised 80 per cent of repair cost for boats was paid to affected fishermen, he added. Informing that the government provided Rs 7,11,76,000 as compensation to boat owners and Rs 10,000 each to 400 workers belonging to the affected fishing boats, the minister said the government responded immediately after the accident and disbursed compensation within three days of the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining about the various welfare schemes being provided by the government, Seediri Appalaraju said the government is giving Matsyakara Bharosa, subsidy for diesel, and aid during fishing holiday. He announced that incentives will be given for biodegradable boats, and 75 per cent subsidy will be given if fishermen procure mechanised boats. The minister further informed that the fishing harbour will be modernised with Rs 150 crore, besides developing zero jetty. Meanwhile, former TTD chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy hailed the instant response of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in providing relief to the affected fishermen families. “The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure payment of compensation to each and everyone affected in the accident. Following representations from local fishermen Rs 10,000 each was being paid to 400 fishing workers,” Subba Reddy said. MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and DCCB chairman Kola Guruvulu lauded the government for its quick response. Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath, MP MVV Satyanarayana and others were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp