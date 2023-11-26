Suspense continues over Naidu’s public campaign in Andhra Pradesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspense over TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s launch of his public outreach programme continues though the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted him regular bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and allowed him to take up all the political activities from November 29.

According to TDP sources, there is no clarity yet on the resumption of Naidu’s mass contact programme as his quash petition in the skill development case is still pending in the Supreme Court and the hearing on his anticipatory bail pleas in some other cases is still going on in the High Court. Clarity on resumption of Naidu’s outreach campaign is unlikely till the court verdict on the quash petition and anticipatory bail pleas, sources added.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra from Podalada in the Razole constituency of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on November 27. He suspended his padayatra in East Godavari district following the arrest of his father Naidu in the skill development case on September 9. Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari is likely to resume her Nijam Gelavali Yatra in the first week of December.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said though it may take some more time for Naidu to conduct roadshows and address public meetings in the State, he is set to actively take part in the party activities from November 29. As the TDP and the Jana Sena Party have decided to contest the ensuing elections together to defeat the ruling YSRC, leaders of both parties are likely to focus on seat sharing and the combined manifesto. Naidu will also hold strategy meetings with the TDP rank and file and give suggestions to them on taking the party programmes forward, he said.

Lokesh, who is set to resume his padayatra after a gap of 79 days, is scheduled to cover eight Assembly constituencies in the combined East Godavari district, before entering Visakhapatnam district. Initially, the TDP general secretary planned to walk a distance of 4,000 km in 400 days and culminate his padayatra at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. With less than five months left for the Assembly elections, Lokesh has reportedly decided to conclude his padyatra at Vizag now.

