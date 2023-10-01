Mystery box on Vizag beach piques curiosity

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A mysterious wooden box, that washed ashore near the YMCA on the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Friday, aroused curiosity among a large group of people who thronged the beach Saturday. The five-layered wooden box, which weighed over 100 tonnes, is typically part of a system used to anchor boats and prevent collisions.

Local fishermen discovered the massive box and promptly alerted the authorities on Friday night. III-Town SI Santosh arrived at the scene. The enigmatic box was moved onto the sand with the assistance of two earthmovers. The police maintained a strict vigil throughout the night even as they awaited the arrival of the archaeological and police departments for inspection in the morning. Meanwhile, the public gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of this mysterious object.

The dog squad and clues team arrived at the location to examine the box and found it to be empty.“This might appear unusual to the public as they don’t typically encounter such objects in their daily lives. However, we were confident that it was a wooden box commonly used by boats and ships to prevent collisions,” local fishermen said.“Occasionally, these boxes can get detached from boats and ships,” the policemen clarified.

