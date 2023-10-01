Over 10,000 Jagananna Aarogya camps set up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the medical camp organised at General Hospital in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district on Saturday. The minister stated that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure health services to all at the camps, which was recently launched under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) Programme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“House-to-house survey has been conducted to identify the sick. The staff has also conducted seven types of tests of all the members of each family. Those identified as suffering from illness in this survey will be treated by specialist doctors through medical camps held in villages and urban health centres,” she added.

“Now the fourth phase of health camp has begun at the village health clinics in the State. Health awareness will be provided to all the people, health tests will be conducted, diseases will be diagnosed through seven types of tests and 107 types of medicines will also be provided in the health camps,” she maintained.

The Health Minister lamented that as many as 10,574 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Kendras have been set up across the State where 172 types of medicines and 14 types of tests will be provided.Dr Harendra Prasad, CEO of State Aarogyasri Trust, observed that the CM has appointed the highest number of staff i.e 53,000 in the health department.

