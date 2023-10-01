Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 10,000 Jagananna Aarogya camps set up

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini lamented that as many as 10,574 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Kendras have been set up across the State.

Published: 01st October 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the medical camp organised at General Hospital in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district on Saturday. The minister stated that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure health services to all at the camps, which was recently launched under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) Programme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

“House-to-house survey has been conducted to identify the sick. The staff has also conducted seven types of tests of all the members of each family. Those identified as suffering from illness in this survey will be treated by specialist doctors through medical camps held in villages and urban health centres,” she added.  

“Now the fourth phase of health camp has begun at the village health clinics in the State. Health awareness will be provided to all the people, health tests will be conducted, diseases will be diagnosed through seven types of tests and 107 types of medicines will also be provided in the health camps,” she maintained.

The Health Minister lamented that as many as 10,574 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Kendras have been set up across the State where 172 types of medicines and 14 types of tests will be provided.Dr Harendra Prasad, CEO of State Aarogyasri Trust, observed that the CM has appointed the highest number of staff i.e  53,000 in the health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala RajiniJagananna Arogya SurakshaJAS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp